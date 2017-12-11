A woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car Sunday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The accident occurred on Baldwin Road at 10:42 p.m. Police said the driver, identified only as a 64-year-old man, “stopped and rendered aide [sic] to the victim,” who was identified only as a 63-year-old woman. Police said she suffered serious head injuries — and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was crossing Baldwin Road, east to west, when she was struck by the 1999 Toyota Camry, which was headed northbound in the left-hand lane.

The vehicle was impounded and police said the driver was ticketed for having an expired registration and inspection.

The investigation is continuing.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.