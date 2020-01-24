TODAY'S PAPER
Woman hit by garbage truck, seriously hurt in Farmingdale, police say

By John Valenti
A woman was seriously hurt after police said she was struck by a garbage truck early Friday morning in Farmingdale.

Nassau County police said the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Fulton Street (Route 109) was reported at 6:27 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene and police said no one has been charged.

The condition of the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital, was not immediately known.

Police said that westbound Route 109 was closed for investigation and said it was unclear when the road would be reopened. 

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

