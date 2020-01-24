Woman hit by garbage truck, seriously hurt in Farmingdale, police say
A woman was seriously hurt after police said she was struck by a garbage truck early Friday morning in Farmingdale.
Nassau County police said the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Fulton Street (Route 109) was reported at 6:27 a.m.
The driver remained at the scene and police said no one has been charged.
The condition of the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital, was not immediately known.
Police said that westbound Route 109 was closed for investigation and said it was unclear when the road would be reopened.
