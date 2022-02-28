Woman struck by van in Valley Stream in critical condition, police say

A 61-year-old woman was in critical condition after police said she was struck by a van Sunday evening on Central Avenue in North Valley Stream.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Central and Margaret Drive, when a 2010 Ford van driven by a 62-year-old man struck the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said the woman suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.