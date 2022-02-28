TODAY'S PAPER
Woman struck by van in Valley Stream in critical condition, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 61-year-old woman was in critical condition after police said she was struck by a van Sunday evening on Central Avenue in North Valley Stream.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Central and Margaret Drive, when a 2010 Ford van driven by a 62-year-old man struck the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Police said the woman suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

