Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Westbury, police say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Country Road in Westbury on Thursday night, Nassau County police said.
Authorities closed westbound Old Country Road between Evelyn Drive and Rockaway Avenue to investigate the crash, according to a traffic advisory.
Police were called to the scene at 8:17 p.m., a police spokesman said.
Further information, including the condition of the victim, was not immediately available.
