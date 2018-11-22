TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Westbury, police say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Country Road in Westbury on Thursday night, Nassau County police said.

Authorities closed westbound Old Country Road between Evelyn Drive and Rockaway Avenue to investigate the crash, according to a traffic advisory.

Police were called to the scene at 8:17 p.m., a police spokesman said.

Further information, including the condition of the victim, was not immediately available.

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

