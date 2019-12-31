Nassau police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Woodmere
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning in Woodmere by an automobile, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
The crash happened near Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue, according to Nassau police spokesman Officer Kenneth Palmieri.
The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital, Palmieri said.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
