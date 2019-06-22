TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian struck, killed in Baldwin, police say

Police investigate the scene where a 55-year-old man

Police investigate the scene where a 55-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross Grand Avenue at Sunrise Highway in Baldwin on Friday. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 55-year-old man died after he was hit by a Mazda driven by a 27-year-old man on Friday night in Baldwin, Nassau police said, adding homicide detectives were investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim, who was trying to cross Grand Avenue at Sunrise Highway at 9:49 p.m., has not been released. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver, uninjured, remained at the scene; the safety of his 2015 vehicle will be checked.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast for Sunday: Clear, sunny, with highs near 80
A view of a Target store in Omaha, Officials: Meat recalled from 2 Targets in Suffolk
TOfficials said the inmate, who was here in 28-year-old Suffolk jail inmate dies, official says
Joseph Gallagher, a choir teacher, was arrested Wednesday District: Teacher accused of sex abuse no longer employed
Residents line up to receive water after strains Long Beach officials: No E. coli update until Monday
Runners trot by in the "Run Around the Thousands attend 4-mile run honoring a local hero
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search