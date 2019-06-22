A 55-year-old man died after he was hit by a Mazda driven by a 27-year-old man on Friday night in Baldwin, Nassau police said, adding homicide detectives were investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim, who was trying to cross Grand Avenue at Sunrise Highway at 9:49 p.m., has not been released. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver, uninjured, remained at the scene; the safety of his 2015 vehicle will be checked.