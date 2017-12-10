A 66-year-old woman who was crossing Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage Saturday was killed after being struck by a car and then a sport utility vehicle, Nassau County police said.

Police said the identity of the woman was being withheld pending notification of her family and they also did not release the names of the drivers involved.

According to detectives, the victim was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 39-year-old male shortly after 5 p.m. while she was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike southbound near Emerson Avenue.

The woman was then struck by a 2008 Honda CRV driven by a 24-year-old male, police said.

Both of the vehicles were traveling straight in an eastbound direction, police added.

Police said the woman suffered “serious injuries” and was pronounced dead by a Wantagh-Levittown Ambulance medical technician.

The vehicles were brake and safety tested but the investigation is ongoing and there was no further information immediately available.