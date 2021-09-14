TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck, killed near Eisenhower Park, Nassau police say

Nassau County police at the scene of a fatal collision on Hempstead Turnpike near Merrick Avenue in East Meadow Monday night. Credit: Neil Miller

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian Monday night in East Meadow.

Nassau County police said the fatal accident occurred when a 2000 Honda, traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, struck the male pedestrian near the intersection of Merrick Avenue just before 10 p.m. The pedestrian suffered what police described as "severe head trauma" and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged. Police said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Hempstead Turnpike was closed in both directions for hours between Meadowbrook Parkway and Park Boulevard, the entrance to Eisenhower Park. The road has since been reopened, police said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

