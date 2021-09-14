Police are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian Monday night in East Meadow.

Nassau County police said the fatal accident occurred when a 2000 Honda, traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, struck the male pedestrian near the intersection of Merrick Avenue just before 10 p.m. The pedestrian suffered what police described as "severe head trauma" and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged. Police said Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Hempstead Turnpike was closed in both directions for hours between Meadowbrook Parkway and Park Boulevard, the entrance to Eisenhower Park. The road has since been reopened, police said.