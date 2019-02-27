A vehicle struck and killed a woman in Franklin Square on Tuesday night, police said.

The pedestrian, 86, was trying to cross to the north side of Hempstead Turnpike near Sherwood Avenue when an eastbound 1997 Jeep Wrangler struck her at 6:19 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. They did not identify her.

The male driver stayed at the scene and the vehicle was checked for brakes and safety, police said.

The homicide squad is investigating the crash. Detectives asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.