Long IslandNassau

Man, 72, fatally struck by car while trying to cross Hempstead street, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 72-year-old man walking across a Hempstead street late Friday night died when he was hit by a 2018 Mazda driven by a 72-year-old woman, Nassau police said.

The approximately 11:10 p.m. crash was on Fulton Avenue between California and Tennessee avenues, police said.

Police did not identify the victim.

The Mazda was returned to the driver after it passed safety checks. The investigation continues, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

