TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Police investigate death of pedestrian hit in Great Neck crosswalk

By Newsday Staff
Print

Nassau police detectives are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car in a crosswalk Monday evening in Great Neck, police said.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was crossing Lakeville Road from east to west at Cumberland Avenue at 6:21 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound 2017 Toyota Camry, Nassau police said early Tuesday in a news release.

The victim “suffered multiple trauma injuries” and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, stayed at the scene and a brake test was conducted on his car, police said.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Yamil Torres, 26, of Huntington Station, was arrested Cops charge third man in armed robberies
Carol Cashman, 70, of Locust Valley, was arrested Arrest made in fatal hit and run, cops say
This Northport home is listed for $874,000. $874,000 LI home contains recording studio
Mike Colangelo, a water service foreman in Glen City to use $3M grant to remove chemical from water
Homeowner Vince Taldone, right, at the entrance to Proposal would allow nearly 2,000 accessory units
Islip board supervisor Angie Carpenter at Islip Town Town supervisor apologizes for remark on taxes