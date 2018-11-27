Nassau police detectives are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car in a crosswalk Monday evening in Great Neck, police said.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was crossing Lakeville Road from east to west at Cumberland Avenue at 6:21 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound 2017 Toyota Camry, Nassau police said early Tuesday in a news release.

The victim “suffered multiple trauma injuries” and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, stayed at the scene and a brake test was conducted on his car, police said.