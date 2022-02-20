TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 81, struck and killed by car while crossing Hicksville street, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane in Hicksville late Saturday, police said.   Credit: John Scalesi

An 81-year-old man was struck and killed by a Honda Civic Saturday night in Hicksville while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane at about 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old man, police said.

The driver, whose identity not immediately released, waited at the scene for police to arrive. The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, police said.

The investigation was continuing.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

