An attempt to cross a North New Hyde Park street proved fatal for a man who was struck and killed by a driver early Thursday evening, Nassau police said.

The 71-year-old pedestrian, whose name was not released, was crossing Hillside Avenue from south to north near Celler Avenue when a 2018 Hyundai Tucson headed east crashed into him, causing multiple injuries, shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and his vehicle underwent safety checks as the investigation continues, police said.

