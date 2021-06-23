TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 47, fatally struck while crossing Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 47-year-old man trying to walk north across Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park on Tuesday night died after he was struck by a 2018 Jeep, Nassau police said.

The man, who suffered "severe head trauma," was pronounced dead at a local hospital at about 11 p.m., the police said.

The driver, who was headed east, remained at the site of the collison, which occurred at about 10:24 p.m., police said.

The identities of the two individuals were not released. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

