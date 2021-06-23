A 47-year-old man trying to walk north across Jericho Turnpike in Garden City Park on Tuesday night died after he was struck by a 2018 Jeep, Nassau police said.

The man, who suffered "severe head trauma," was pronounced dead at a local hospital at about 11 p.m., the police said.

The driver, who was headed east, remained at the site of the collison, which occurred at about 10:24 p.m., police said.

The identities of the two individuals were not released. Detectives are continuing to investigate.