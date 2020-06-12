TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian struck by two cars, killed in Hempstead, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A man was killed Thursday night in Hempstead after being struck by two cars as he attempted to cross Peninsula Boulevard, Nassau County police said.

The victim has yet to be identified by police.

Police said the fatal accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street.

The victim was attempting to cross Peninsula Boulevard, police said, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 34-year-old man. He was then struck by a 2012 Nissan Murano driven by a 54-year-old woman in the adjacent lane, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim died at the scene, having suffered "multiple trauma injuries."

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Jia Ling Hu of Franklin Square gets his Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Subin Varghese died in May from COVID-19. Subin Varghese: Entrepreneur, philanthropist and life of the party
Nassau County police responded to a report of Police: Arrest made in South Farmingdale shooting
Oyster Bay's Tobay Beach, shown on May 18, Summer concert series playing at drive-in on beach
Robert De Niro is bringing his Tribeca Film De Niro's 'Tribeca Drive-In' coming to Nickerson Beach 
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Thursday from Albany, Cuomo: Localities can reopen playgrounds and pools
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search