A man was killed Thursday night in Hempstead after being struck by two cars as he attempted to cross Peninsula Boulevard, Nassau County police said.

The victim has yet to be identified by police.

Police said the fatal accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street.

The victim was attempting to cross Peninsula Boulevard, police said, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 34-year-old man. He was then struck by a 2012 Nissan Murano driven by a 54-year-old woman in the adjacent lane, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim died at the scene, having suffered "multiple trauma injuries."

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.