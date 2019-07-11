Cops: Woman, 80, struck, killed by car in Plainview

An unidentified 80-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car on Old Country Road in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

The woman was crossing Old Country Road at 5:04 p.m., heading south, when she was hit by a 66-year-old male driving west in a 2017 Hyundai, police said. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said, and the car was impounded for a safety check.

Police said they're still investigating the incident and haven't released the name of the victim or the driver.