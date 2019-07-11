TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman, 80, struck, killed by car in Plainview

The Nassau County Police are investigating a serious

The Nassau County Police are investigating a serious accident on Old Country Road in Plainview on July 11, 2019.   Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
An unidentified 80-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car on Old Country Road in Plainview, Nassau County police said. 

The woman was crossing Old Country Road at 5:04 p.m., heading south, when she was hit by a 66-year-old male driving west in a 2017 Hyundai, police said. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said, and the car was impounded for a safety check. 

Police said they're still investigating the incident and haven't released the name of the victim or the driver. 

Newsday Reporter Khristopher Brooks. Feb. 14, 2017

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

