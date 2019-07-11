Cops: Woman, 80, struck, killed by car in Plainview
An unidentified 80-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car on Old Country Road in Plainview, Nassau County police said.
The woman was crossing Old Country Road at 5:04 p.m., heading south, when she was hit by a 66-year-old male driving west in a 2017 Hyundai, police said. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said, and the car was impounded for a safety check.
Police said they're still investigating the incident and haven't released the name of the victim or the driver.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.