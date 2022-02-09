A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Jeep driver in Roslyn Heights, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash was at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday on Roslyn Road at I.U. Willets Road when the driver, a 30-year-old man, struck the pedestrian, a woman who was 56, with a Jeep Cherokee, according to a department news release.

"As a result of the collision, the female pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was pronounced at the scene," the release said.

The woman, whose name wasn't disclosed, had been "walking in the roadway," according to the release.

The driver stayed at the scene, the release said. His speed wasn't disclosed.

No other details about the cause or the investigation, which remains unfinished, were disclosed.

There were 24 pedestrians killed in automobile crashes in Nassau County in 2020, the year for which the most recent, complete tally is available, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. The tally was 31 in Suffolk, the institute's statistics show.