Pedestrian killed in Hicksville accident, Nassau police say

Police investigate a fatal pedestrian accident in Hicksville

Police investigate a fatal pedestrian accident in Hicksville early Tuesday morning.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that closed down West John Street Tuesday morning in Hicksville.

Nassau County police said the accident, at the intersection of West John Street and Kuhl Avenue, was reported in a 911 call at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said only that a pedestrian had been killed in the incident, but did not release the identity of the victim.

It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the scene.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
