Precautions to protect pedestrians during 'fall back' time outlined

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, center, with Nassau

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

“Falling back” in autumn to lengthen the morning hours of daylight has an unfortunate consequence, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Thursday, as data show the number of pedestrian accidents rises in that period.

Last year, for instance, the second lowest number of these collisions occurred in July with 49; that figure rose to 95 in November and hit 102 in December, Nassau County statistics showed. The clocks "fell back" on Nov. 3 and will "spring forward" on March 8, 2020. 

Curran presented the data at a news conference held next to Oceanside’s Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, joined by the county police commissioner and the hospital’s chair of emergency services and the trauma director.

Curran summarized some of the improvements the county is making from basics such as using highly reflective material and installing countdown clocks for pedestrians to a planned study of how best to fill gaps in the public transportation system.

She and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder urged both drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious.

“This is the time of year when you want to celebrate and enjoy the holidays,” Ryder said. “You don’t want to become that statistic.”

