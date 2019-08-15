TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Official: Pedestrian shot on Freeport-Roosevelt border

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A pedestrian was shot several times along the Freeport-Roosevelt border Wednesday night and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The male victim was walking or running south on Duchess Street, between Taylor Avenue and Davis Street, when he was shot, said Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, the mayor said.

Nassau police said it happened about 9:50 p.m.

Other details were not available early Thursday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police and others gather outside the Laurelton home NYPD: Officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at First wave of lawsuits filed on old sex abuse claims
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
A board displays the closing numbers Wednesday at 1600: Stop helping us, some industries tell Trump
A cache of weapons and armor seized by Cops: LI surgeon had cache of weapons, armor
Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search