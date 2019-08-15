A pedestrian was shot several times along the Freeport-Roosevelt border Wednesday night and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The male victim was walking or running south on Duchess Street, between Taylor Avenue and Davis Street, when he was shot, said Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, the mayor said.

Nassau police said it happened about 9:50 p.m.

Other details were not available early Thursday.