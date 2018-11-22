A 72-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glen Cove, Nassau County police said.

The man was walking across Brewster Street about 11 p.m. when a light-colored BMW heading north hit him near Cottage Row, police said in a statement. The driver did not stop.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.