A driver who apparently had a medical emergency struck a pedestrian in Elmont Sunday, then drove through the fences of two houses before finally coming to a stop at the front stoop of one of the homes, police said.

The pedestrian, described by police as a 40-year-old man, was walking on a sidewalk on Covert Avenue about 11 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Chrysler being driven by a 60-year-old man, Nassau police said.

The Chrysler then crashed through a fence of a residence on Covert Avenue and then through another fence of a residence on Bedford Avenue, before stopping in front of that home, police said.

Police believe the driver of the Chrysler apparently had a heart attack, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital via ambulance. He is in critical condition, police said.

The pedestrian, who is in stable condition, was taken to a hospital, where he’s being treated for upper and lower body injuries, police said.

Nassau police did not release the driver’s name and detectives said there does not appear to be any criminality in connection with the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.