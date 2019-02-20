TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Woman struck by vehicle in Glen Cove

The 25-year-old suffered serious head injuries, police said. No criminality is suspected.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A woman suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Glen Cove Tuesday night, local police said.

The 25-year-old was trying to cross Brewster Street, near the Glen Arms Apartments, when she was hit by a northbound Volkswagen at about 8:10 p.m., Glen Cove City police said.

She was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, where she was in critical condition, authorities said. Her name was not released. Nassau County homicide detectives were continuing the investigation, Nassau police said.

The driver, 23, stayed at the scene, Nassau police said, and no criminality was involved. 

Other details were not immediately available.

