A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night while crossing South Franklin Street in Hempstead, police said.

The 38-year-old man, whom police did not name, was walking across South Franklin Street at Elm Avenue at 9:02 p.m. when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima going south on South Franklin Street, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The pedestrian was then struck by a 2009 BMW X-5, also southbound on South Franklin Street, police said.

He suffered “serious” injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured and remained at the scene, police said. Their vehicles were checked and the investigation is ongoing.