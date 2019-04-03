Man fatally struck by two vehicles crossing Hempstead street, police say
A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night while crossing South Franklin Street in Hempstead, police said.
The 38-year-old man, whom police did not name, was walking across South Franklin Street at Elm Avenue at 9:02 p.m. when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima going south on South Franklin Street, Nassau County police said in a news release.
The pedestrian was then struck by a 2009 BMW X-5, also southbound on South Franklin Street, police said.
He suffered “serious” injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
The drivers of both vehicles were not injured and remained at the scene, police said. Their vehicles were checked and the investigation is ongoing.
