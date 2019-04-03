TODAY'S PAPER
Man fatally struck by two vehicles crossing Hempstead street, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night while crossing South Franklin Street in Hempstead, police said.

The 38-year-old man, whom police did not name, was walking across South Franklin Street at Elm Avenue at 9:02 p.m. when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima going south on South Franklin Street, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The pedestrian was then struck by a 2009 BMW X-5, also southbound on South Franklin Street, police said.

He suffered “serious” injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured and remained at the scene, police said. Their vehicles were checked and the investigation is ongoing.

Chau Lam

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

