TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Oceanside, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A vehicle struck and killed an 85-year-old pedestrian Thursday night in Oceanside, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was crossing Oceanside Road at Davison Avenue when a 2011 Jeep Liberty hit him at 9 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The victim died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

The 62-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Commuters wait at the LIRR station in Mineola LIRR: Service disruptions after person fatally struck
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Warm, clear day with highs in 80s
According to detectives, Luis Urrutia, 30, got into Cops: Man slashed girlfriend, shoved 1-year-old
Three generations of LIRR trains sit at the Video shows new LIRR cars arriving
First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and 1600: Fresh from NATO slap-around, Trump swipes at Britain's PM
Nassau County jail in East Meadow is seen Union: Violence at Nassau jail injures 10 COs