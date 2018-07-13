Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Oceanside, police say
A vehicle struck and killed an 85-year-old pedestrian Thursday night in Oceanside, police said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was crossing Oceanside Road at Davison Avenue when a 2011 Jeep Liberty hit him at 9 p.m., Nassau County police said.
The victim died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.
The 62-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
The Jeep was impounded for a safety check, police said.
