A vehicle struck and killed an 85-year-old pedestrian Thursday night in Oceanside, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was crossing Oceanside Road at Davison Avenue when a 2011 Jeep Liberty hit him at 9 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The victim died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

The 62-year-old driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check, police said.