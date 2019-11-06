A man was hospitalized with injuries after he was struck by a car outside a polling place on election night in Levittown, authorities said.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred outside the Abbey Lane Elementary School on Gardiners Avenue at about 5 p.m. Police said only that an adult male was struck by a car and that he was taken to a hospital. Circumstances of the accident were unknown.

It was not clear if the person struck — or the driver — were at the school to vote, but the school served as a Nassau voting location Tuesday.

The road was closed in the immediate area for investigation and photos from the scene show the area around the accident scene cordoned off by crime scene tape, with detectives conducting an investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.