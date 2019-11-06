TODAY'S PAPER
Man struck by car outside school polling site in Levittown, police say

Nassau County police in front of Abbey Lane

Nassau County police in front of Abbey Lane Elementary School in Levittown, where a pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening.  Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man was hospitalized with injuries after he was struck by a car outside a polling place on election night in Levittown, authorities said.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred outside the Abbey Lane Elementary School on Gardiners Avenue at about 5 p.m. Police said only that an adult male was struck by a car and that he was taken to a hospital. Circumstances of the accident were unknown.

It was not clear if the person struck — or the driver — were at the school to vote, but the school served as a Nassau voting location Tuesday.

The road was closed in the immediate area for investigation and photos from the scene show the area around the accident scene cordoned off by crime scene tape, with detectives conducting an investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

