A 55-year-old man was struck by a sport utility vehicle and killed as he attempted to cross East Sunrise Highway late Monday night in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver, who remained at the scene, also was not identified by police. She was not charged.

Fifth Squad detectives said the pedestrian was attempting to cross Sunrise at Satterie Avenue when he was struck by the westbound blue 2014 Dodge SUV at 10:14 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The investigation is continuing.