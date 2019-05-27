A BMW sedan struck four pedestrians, including two children, on Monday afternoon near an intersection in Freeport Village, authorities said.

The victims, an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and the girl's parents, were hit about 4:20 p.m. near South Long Beach Avenue and West Merrick Road, said Mayor Robert Kennedy, who was monitoring Freeport police reports.

Photos from the scene show the blue BMW partway on the curb, a soccer ball in front of it on the roadway. The front windshield showed significant impact damage on the passenger side. Investigators could be seen looking inside the car as a crowd gathered behind police tape.

The boy, who sustained head trauma, was airlifted to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Kennedy said. "The helicopter was passing by and was notified to assist."

The girl and her parents were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, he said.

Other details, including the victims' conditions or whether the driver stayed at the scene, were not immediately available as investigators at the crash site pieced together what happened.