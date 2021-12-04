TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Person hit by LIRR train near East Rockaway, caused temporary travel delays, MTA says

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A person was struck by a train Saturday morning near East Rockaway, closing the tracks for about 90 minutes, MTA officials said.

The train traveling from Long Beach to Penn Station hit the person about 5:45 a.m., according to the MTA.

East Rockaway firefighters and paramedics responded with an ambulance, but there were no details regarding the person struck or their condition.

The crash caused residual delays of about 40 minutes for some trains on the Long Beach line, but normal service resumed by 7:18 a.m. MTA police are investigating the unauthorized person on the tracks.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Nassau top stories

Vivian Rivera-Zayas is seen with her mom, Ana
LI reaches grim milestone: 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Professor Tetyana Delaney at St. Joseph's College in
LI professor looks at life during Mars mission
Juel Park, 7, does schoolwork in Spanish in
Students in Herricks school district immersed, in Spanish
Kirk Kalargiros, 7, of Manhasset, polishes his soccer
LI forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool
People wait to receive a COVID-19 booster shot
COVID-19 trends getting worse on LI, experts say
Nassau County-elect Bruce Blakeman has picked state Supreme
Blakeman names Adams as Nassau County attorney
Didn’t find what you were looking for?