A person was struck by a train Saturday morning near East Rockaway, closing the tracks for about 90 minutes, MTA officials said.

The train traveling from Long Beach to Penn Station hit the person about 5:45 a.m., according to the MTA.

East Rockaway firefighters and paramedics responded with an ambulance, but there were no details regarding the person struck or their condition.

The crash caused residual delays of about 40 minutes for some trains on the Long Beach line, but normal service resumed by 7:18 a.m. MTA police are investigating the unauthorized person on the tracks.