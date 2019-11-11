A timeline of retiring Rep. Peter King's life and career:

April 5, 1944 — Born St. Clare's Hospital, Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan

1944-1965 — Grows up in Sunnyside, Queens

1961 — Graduates high school at Brooklyn Prep

1965 — Graduates from St. Francis College, Brooklyn

1965-68 — Law school, University of Notre Dame

Oct. 23, 1965 — Meets future wife Rosemary Wiedl on a blind date at a bomb shelter party in Mishawaka, Indiana

June-August, 1967 — Clerks at former Vice President Richard Nixon's law firm in Manhattan with Long Islander Rudy Giuliani

Dec. 30, 1967 — Marries Rosemary Wiedl

1968-1972, 1978-1981 — Practicing attorney

1968-1973 — Serves in the Army National Guard

1971 — Moves to Seaford, where he and Rosemary raise their family (son Sean, born in July 1970; daughter Erin, born in November 1973)

1972-1974 — Serves as deputy Nassau County attorney

1974-1976 — Serves as assistant chief deputy county executive

November 1977-1981 — Member of the Hempstead Town Council

1981-1992 — Serves as Nassau County comptroller

1986 — Loses state attorney general race to Robert Abrams

1992 — Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (in what was then the Third District and is now the Second)

1998 — Votes against impeaching President Bill Clinton

2005-2006, 2011-2012: Serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

2013 — Helps secure $60.4 billion in emergency funding for superstorm Sandy victims

2019 — Announces his retirement from the House of Representatives