TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Route 878 bridge in Lawrence to be renamed for longtime community leader

The late Peter Sobol, 64, a community advocate.

The late Peter Sobol, 64, a community advocate. Credit: SOBOL FAMILY

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

He was the unofficial mayor of Inwood.

Now, a bridge on Route 878 in the Village of Lawrence will be renamed in honor of longtime community leader and former executive director of the Five Towns Community Center, Peter V. Sobol, who died in February at age 64, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The renaming is to come following passage of a bill sponsored by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach) to honor Sobol. Cuomo, who signed the measure Thursday, in a statement described Sobel as "a longtime advocate for the Long Island communities in which he lived and worked," whose dedication and service covered a broad range of needs — from post-Superstorm Sandy relief to food insecurity and issues affecting immigrant communities.

The section of Route 878 to be renamed for Sobol is an overpass bridge just north of the main Atlantic Beach Bridge, connecting the bridge to Seagirt Boulevard.

"Pete was the embodiment of everything that was good in the community," Miller said in a statement, adding: "His life's work was making things better for people."

As Kaminsky said: "Peter Sobol dedicated every fiber of his being to bettering Inwood, the Five Towns and the lives of its residents. Renaming a bridge on Route 878 is a fitting tribute to Pete and his lifetime of service to the community. While he may have departed, his legacy will continue to live on for generations."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Pamella Daley, Director for Asset Management managing computer
Report: Thousands of MTA employees don't use time clocks designed to prevent fraud
Christian Derisi, of Hempstead, receives a COVID-19 vaccine
LI daily COVID-19 case total tops 400, state data shows
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, employers, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
PSEG truck in Commack on July 2, 2019.
Assembly to hold hearing on LIPA's new contract with PSEG
At a news conference Wednesday in Greenlawn, Alisa
A simple message after a painful tragedy: Don't drink and drive
Swimming was limited on Wednesday after lifeguards spotted
Officials: Hempstead Town beaches limit swimming, Nickerson Beach closed due to shark sightings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?