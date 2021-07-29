He was the unofficial mayor of Inwood.

Now, a bridge on Route 878 in the Village of Lawrence will be renamed in honor of longtime community leader and former executive director of the Five Towns Community Center, Peter V. Sobol, who died in February at age 64, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The renaming is to come following passage of a bill sponsored by Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Assemb. Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach) to honor Sobol. Cuomo, who signed the measure Thursday, in a statement described Sobel as "a longtime advocate for the Long Island communities in which he lived and worked," whose dedication and service covered a broad range of needs — from post-Superstorm Sandy relief to food insecurity and issues affecting immigrant communities.

The section of Route 878 to be renamed for Sobol is an overpass bridge just north of the main Atlantic Beach Bridge, connecting the bridge to Seagirt Boulevard.

"Pete was the embodiment of everything that was good in the community," Miller said in a statement, adding: "His life's work was making things better for people."

As Kaminsky said: "Peter Sobol dedicated every fiber of his being to bettering Inwood, the Five Towns and the lives of its residents. Renaming a bridge on Route 878 is a fitting tribute to Pete and his lifetime of service to the community. While he may have departed, his legacy will continue to live on for generations."