Mike Glennan has played golf on the formidable Bethpage Black course, but on Sunday he stood aside and watched the PGA greats with awe.

They're just too good, said Glennan, 41, of Lynbrook.

“It looks like they’re in another world,” he said. “Everything is precision.”

Several other spectators who golf said the same thing at the PGA championship's last day in Bethpage. The Black course is so challenging it comes with a warning at the entrance stating it’s meant for experienced players.

Pros such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy play at such a high level — the power, the composure, the consistency — that they inspire awe from these duffers, several said.

Consider the game of Glennan, who said he gets on a golf course about twice a month in the warmer months. He shoots in the 90s. The pros are able to finish 18 holes with 30 fewer shots.

“These guys are the gods of golf,” said Rich Filonok, 32, of Ashburn, Virginia. “They make it look so easy.”

Filonok, who used to live in Huntington, has also played the Bethpage Black course numerous times. Standing beside the tee-off area for the first hole, Filonok recalled that he has driven the ball about 220 yards down the fairway, to the trees by the bend in the course.

Then Webb Simpson stepped up and blasted a drive well over and beyond the trees.

Sunday marked the final day of play, and with Tiger out of the field and Brooks Koepka a clear front runner, there was a bit less sense of competition in the air.

That was fine for Kayci Owen, 32, of Jersey City, New Jersey. She was happy to enjoy the green hills and temperatures that rose into the 70s.

Owen isn’t a golfer, but said she enjoys coming out and watching a game. And when she goes out with friends who play, “I enjoy driving the golf cart.”