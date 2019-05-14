More than 100 Northwell Health medical professionals are staffing the 2019 PGA Championship as part of a health care partnership with the golf association.

Included are about 30 emergency medicine physicians, 26 registered nurses, and 21 physical therapists and athletic trainers.

The New Hyde Park-based health system also has four medical stations on the grounds at the Bethpage Black golf course, which is hosting the tournament this week.

“This is the third major golf tournament held here since 2009, and we have a general sense of what services are needed here for an event like this,” said Dr. Randy Cohn, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Northwell.

Emergency medical crews are also working the tournament in Farmingdale, said Nina DePaola, vice president of Northwell’s orthopedic service line.

DePaola added that Northwell has specialists for 28 medical service lines on call “in case a spectator, volunteer, staff member, player or a player’s family member needs medical care.”

Included in the sponsorship are wellness visits for players, caddies and family members. DePaola said the wellness center will open by 6 a.m. for golfers and caddies, “who lined up before we were open the last two days.”

Terms of the Northwell-PGA contract were not disclosed.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Northwell also has sports sponsorships with the New York Mets and New York Rangers, and doesn’t release how much it spends on those contracts.

The health system also agreed to spend about $3 million in 2017 to purchase the naming rights at the Jones Beach Theater. The state will collect about $1.2 million of the money as part of the deal Northwell struck with Live Nation, an entertainment and ticketing company that operates the theater at Jones Beach Park.

Northwell is the largest private employer in New York, with 68,000 employees.