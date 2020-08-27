Fire strikes restaurant, apartments in Mineola

A fire tore through Piccola Bussola, an Italian restaurant in Mineola, Thursday afternoon along with four apartments on the second floor of the building, officials said.

Tony Lubrano, the restaurant and property owner said fire officials told him that all of the apartment residents, including four young children, escaped the building without injury.

The large fire was reported at 12:44 p.m. at 159 Jericho Turnpike, Nassau County police said.

Lubrano of Plainview told Newsday on Thursday that he was on his way to the Piccola Bussola, one of three restaurants of the same name that he co-owns with his three brothers, to hang some pictures on the wall after the building was gutted and renovated during the coronavirus pandemic. The family also owns restaurants in Huntington and Westbury.

"This is a nightmare. This is my life," Lubrano said. "I've been here 17 years in this location running this restaurant. I am afraid to even look inside and see what's left."

But Lubrano, the second-generation restaurant owner, breathed a sigh of relief when told that the building's occupants and restaurant employees were not trapped inside.

"As painful as it is, the building can be repaired," he said. "There are four little boys living in one of those apartments. That's what was scaring me the most."

Barry Doras of Mineola said the fire was a tragedy for the community.

"This is terrible for the neighborhood," he said. "Of all times during the pandemic. Business is so bad to begin with. And now this is happening. It's terrible and heartbreaking."

Jericho Turnpike, from Mineola Boulevard to Nassau Boulevard, is closed in both directions as is Willis Avenue from Jericho Turnpike to Washington Avenue, authorities said.