Crash sends pickup truck into Hicksville house, police say

After a crash at Woodbury and Bethpage roads

After a crash at Woodbury and Bethpage roads in Hicksville at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck careered into a house. Photo Credit: Kevin Imm

At least three people were injured Tuesday when a pickup truck and a car collided at an intersection in Hicksville — the pickup careering into the front door of a nearby home.

Nassau County police said at least one of the three people reported injured was taken to a hospital. Police said all of the injuries appeared minor.

The accident occurred at 6:56 a.m. at Bethpage Road and Woodbury Road, police said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone in the home was injured in the crash.

Photos from the scene showed police and Hicksville firefighters responding to the crash, a heavily damaged car sitting in the intersection and the pickup smashed into the front door of the home.

Police said the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately clear, but that there had been no arrests.

Emergency workers were still at the scene at 7:45 a.m.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

