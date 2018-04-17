At least three people were injured Tuesday when a pickup truck and a car collided at an intersection in Hicksville — the pickup careering into the front door of a nearby home.

Nassau County police said at least one of the three people reported injured was taken to a hospital. Police said all of the injuries appeared minor.

The accident occurred at 6:56 a.m. at Bethpage Road and Woodbury Road, police said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone in the home was injured in the crash.

Photos from the scene showed police and Hicksville firefighters responding to the crash, a heavily damaged car sitting in the intersection and the pickup smashed into the front door of the home.

Police said the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately clear, but that there had been no arrests.

Emergency workers were still at the scene at 7:45 a.m.