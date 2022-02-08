TODAY'S PAPER
About 30 people displaced in Pines Motor Lodge fire, officials say

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Pines Motor

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Pines Motor Lodge in Westbury early Tuesday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
About 30 people were displaced Tuesday after an early-morning fire at the Pines Motor Lodge in Westbury, authorities said.

Westbury Fire Department Chief Tim Stewart said no one was injured in the fire, which started shortly before 12:30 a.m. in one of the second-floor units of the Taylor Avenue motel.

"We arrived with fire showing in the rear of the building," he said. "We set up our attack engine and conducted searches for victims inside," but "everybody made it out okay." With multiple departments responding, it took about an hour to extinguish the fire, he said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal was investigating the fire, Stewart said.

Nassau County police confirmed the fire but did not immediately provide any details.

In 2016, two people briefly holed up in a Pines Motor Lodge room after an alleged abduction attempt at a Westbury home was foiled by detectives who happened to be in the area, police told Newsday at the time. Special operations officers and negotiators convinced them to come out of the motel room and they were arrested.

In 2010, police said a man with a knife was arrested at the motor lodge after a 13-hour standoff when he refused to check out of his room.

