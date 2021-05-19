Audubon New York and the National Audubon Society has recognized the Town of Hempstead for its conservation efforts to protect more than 1,000 birds on its beaches.

The organizations honored the town with its first "Share the Shore Award" for working with preservationists to protect federally endangered and state-threatened species of birds living on the beaches between Point Lookout and Atlantic Beach. The award also was given to West Haven, Connecticut.

Town officials are now monitoring the mating season for many of the birds, including piping plovers, American oystercatchers and least terns that live on the sand in dune grass near three miles of heavily trafficked beaches.

"We have great people committed to the environment and the ability to coexist on the beach," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. "This is a commitment the town made to programs and we have a lot to be proud of. Our team has gone out of the way and shown dedication to the environment and beautiful beaches. This is what we should be doing."

Town biologists, with a team of about a dozen preservationists, tend to the nests in protected areas roped off and camouflaged on the sand and grass between the beach and the shoreline. The nests are protected from foot traffic and beach vehicles, while small cages protect plover nests from predators like raccoons, seagulls and crows. Some hatchlings may weigh less than a scoop of ice cream, Audubon officials said.

"The town’s beaches support some of the greatest diversity and numbers of beach-nesting birds on Long Island — and it’s in great part because they invest in the staff and resources needed to successfully protect birds and their habitat," said Jillian Liner, director of conservation for Audubon New York. "Their conservation work serves as a model for what other coastal communities can achieve, and we are incredibly proud to be their partner."

The town has 13 piping plover nests so far this year, after hosting 22 nests last year. Biologists also have counted 51 oystercatcher nests this year and the town also hosts the largest colony of black skimmers in the Northeast region, officials said.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"What’s nice is, we’ve got protection, created habitats for all other species and protected an entire ecosystem," said Tara Schneider-Moran, Hempstead town biologist. The town’s program to protect shoreline birds has grown since the 1970s when it was first created and managed by the Hempstead’s Department of Conservation and Waterways. Biologists have used tags to track some of the migratory birds, including black skimmers, to Cuba and Costa Rica to monitor their migration and feeding habits for similarities to coastlines off Point Lookout.

Biologists also have created ephemeral pools for the birds to feed from and also protect chicks that walk down to the shoreline to forage. "It shows how everything is connected," town biologist Rob Longiaru said. "This is the food source and Hempstead Bay a rich resource and worth protecting."

Brien Weiner, president of the South Shore Audubon Society, said the South Shore’s sandy beaches are a draw for the birds, which the town works to protect from human activity, trash and climate change.

"We need to protect every bird we can and the town should serve as a model of all communities on the East Coast," Weiner said.