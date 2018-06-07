The family of a Hempstead man is pleading with federal officials to stop his deportation back to Ecuador after he was detained Friday while delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn.

Pablo Villavicencio-Calderon is in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending his removal from the country, said an agency spokeswoman.

But the case has sparked outrage among immigrant advocates and officials who believe an immigrant delivering pizza does not represent a threat that should be met with enforcement.

Dozens marched at a Wednesday protest in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn bordering the Fort Hamilton base, an installation by the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge that is home to the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Even Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stepped into the fray Thursday, saying he had secured free legal representation for the family through the state’s Liberty Defense Project, a pro bono program funded by his administration. The governor also said he had spoken to Villavicencio-Calderon’s wife.

“The detention of Pablo Villavicencio as he was delivering pizza at Fort Hamilton — under the gaze of Lady Liberty — goes against everything we believe in,” said Cuomo’s statement. “Detaining a hardworking man, separating a father from his children and tearing apart communities doesn’t make America safe, and a wrong minded immigration policy grounded in bias and cruelty doesn’t make America great.”

Both the immigration enforcement agency and Fort Hamilton, which is under the authority of the Department of Defense, said they acted properly in holding Villavicencio-Calderon and placing him in detention after a routine check raised red flags. He’s being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, New Jersey.

A statement issued by Fort Hamilton said that Villavicencio-Calderon attempted to make a delivery Friday about 11 a.m., but lacked identification required to enter the garrison. He was directed to the Visitor Control Center to obtain a daily pass. “Upon signing a waiver permitting a background check, Department of the Army Access Control standard for all visitors, an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrant was discovered on file,” the statement said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was handed off to ICE, which enforces immigration orders.

ICE spokeswoman Rachael Yong-Yow he was “illegally present” after he had been granted voluntary departure by an immigration judge in March 2010, meaning he would be allowed to leave the country on his own after entering without inspection — an option that carries a less severe ban on re-entry than when a person is removed by the government. He should have left by July 2010, she said.

“He agreed, but he went off the grid,” said Yong-Yow, triggering the order of removal. “There’s a warrant of deportation from eight years ago . . . He’s under the radar for eight years. Meanwhile, he gets married, he has kids.”

At the family home in Hempstead, a woman who said she is the family’s nanny said the arrest and detention have devastated the family. Villavicencio-Calderon’s two daughters, ages 3 and 4, played by her feet. His wife, Sandra Chica, was not home as she was seeking legal help on his behalf, the woman said.

“We are all very sad because this is a family that’s being broken,” said Mildred Acevedo, 52, the nanny. “He’s not a criminal and he has not hurt anyone. His only crime is that he’s undocumented. He’s an excellent dad, husband and friend, just an excellent human being.”

Immigrant advocacy groups said the case shows a failure of government policies as the administration of President Donald Trump vows to deport anyone in the country illegally.

“It’s absolutely disgusting when the strongest military in the world punches down by going after pizza delivery men,” said Steven Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition. Hardworking immigrants like Villavicencio-Calderon, he added, “shouldn’t be ripped from their communities and their crying children for pursuing the ever-dimmer American dream.”

Make The Road Action, a political group advocating for immigration issues, called on Cuomo to give driver’s licenses to immigrants lacking legal status, so they’re not subject to further scrutiny when they are out earning a living.

Javier Valdés, the group’s co-executive director, said Villavicencio-Calderon “would be with his wife and children right now if New York followed the lead of 12 other states and restored access to driver’s licenses to all, regardless of immigration status.”