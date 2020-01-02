TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Gunshot victim involved in Plainview crash on way to hospital

The scene of a crash in Plainview Thursday

The scene of a crash in Plainview Thursday night in which one of the vehicles involved was headed to a hospital with the victim of an earlier shooting inside, Nassau police said.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A vehicle headed to a hospital with the victim of an accidental shooting inside crashed in Plainview Thursday night, closing stretches of two busy roads in the hamlet, a Nassau police spokesman said.

No information was immediately available about the shooting or the victim's condition. Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Investigators Thursday night were at the intersection of Plainview and Old Country roads, the site of the crash involving two SUVs and a pair of sedans. The four vehicles remained in the roads' intersection Thursday night and all appeared to have sustained significant damage. Crash debris littered the intersection just before 10 p.m. and both roads remained closed to traffic in all directions near the scene.

The crash followed a shooting sometime earlier at another Plainview location that left the male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck area, the spokesman said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The morning team of Roger, right, and JP WBAB's Roger and JP marking 20 years together on air
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas takes the At inauguration, DA Singas touts drug busts, taking on MS-13 
Andrew King works at Spectrum Designs' screen-printing operation LI nonprofit wins grant to expand in Westchester
State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) speaks at Boyle won't run for Congress to replace Rep. King
Nassau County Assessor David Moog in his office Nassau sets new assessment values for 2021-22
Reps. Thomas Suozzi, left, and Peter King, in Probe sought into whether foreign groups behind rise in anti-Semitism
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search