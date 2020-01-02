A vehicle headed to a hospital with the victim of an accidental shooting inside crashed in Plainview Thursday night, closing stretches of two busy roads in the hamlet, a Nassau police spokesman said.

No information was immediately available about the shooting or the victim's condition. Police did not say whether anyone was injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Investigators Thursday night were at the intersection of Plainview and Old Country roads, the site of the crash involving two SUVs and a pair of sedans. The four vehicles remained in the roads' intersection Thursday night and all appeared to have sustained significant damage. Crash debris littered the intersection just before 10 p.m. and both roads remained closed to traffic in all directions near the scene.

The crash followed a shooting sometime earlier at another Plainview location that left the male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck area, the spokesman said.