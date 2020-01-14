TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Man wounded in Plainview shooting, Nassau police say

Nassau police investigate the scene of a shooting

Nassau police investigate the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Plainview that officials said injured a 27-year-old man.   Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A shooting in Plainview sent a man to the hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday, Nassau police said.

The 5:35 p.m. shooting on Margaret Drive East, near Gerhard Road, injured a 27-year-old man, a department spokesman said Tuesday night.

Information on the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Margaret Drive was cordoned by crime tape. Several Nassau police sport utility vehicles, with their lights flashing, were on both Margaret Drive and the adjacent street after 8 p.m. while the investigation continued.

Tuesday’s shooting startled residents who said the block and the surrounding streets are generally quiet.

“This is supposedly a safe neighborhood and nice area," said Nahun Castellon, 45. "It’s scary,”

Castellon said he was returning to his home on Karen Avenue about 8 p.m. Tuesday with his wife and daughter. The three were denied entry into their home because of the ongoing police investigation nearby, he said.

Margaret Drive East is shaped in a circle that turns into Karen Avenue.

Castellon said investigators would not tell his family what happened but he was startled by the heavy police presence.

His daughter, Stacy Baquedano, described herself as lucky for not being home at the time of the shooting. She said a nearby park is a magnet for children.

“There are always a lot of kids in that park,” Baquedano said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The partially constructed home that Northport Village Trustee Northport trustee to sell his partially constructed house — for $695G
The state's tax-cap law for homeowners, which took State comptroller: School property taxes capped at 1.81%
Ex-Hempstead Trustee Perry Pettus is sentenced at the Ex-Hempstead trustee sentenced to up to 7 years in prison
Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. NIFA seeks 'turnaround' consultant for NUMC
Moustafa Kassem of Bethpage Bethpage man detained in Egypt since 2013 dies
Longtime Great Neck resident David Zielenziger said the Trustees, residents trade accusations over public input at meeting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search