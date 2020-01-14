A shooting in Plainview sent a man to the hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday, Nassau police said.

The 5:35 p.m. shooting on Margaret Drive East, near Gerhard Road, injured a 27-year-old man, a department spokesman said Tuesday night.

Information on the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Margaret Drive was cordoned by crime tape. Several Nassau police sport utility vehicles, with their lights flashing, were on both Margaret Drive and the adjacent street after 8 p.m. while the investigation continued.

Tuesday’s shooting startled residents who said the block and the surrounding streets are generally quiet.

“This is supposedly a safe neighborhood and nice area," said Nahun Castellon, 45. "It’s scary,”

Castellon said he was returning to his home on Karen Avenue about 8 p.m. Tuesday with his wife and daughter. The three were denied entry into their home because of the ongoing police investigation nearby, he said.

Margaret Drive East is shaped in a circle that turns into Karen Avenue.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Castellon said investigators would not tell his family what happened but he was startled by the heavy police presence.

His daughter, Stacy Baquedano, described herself as lucky for not being home at the time of the shooting. She said a nearby park is a magnet for children.

“There are always a lot of kids in that park,” Baquedano said.