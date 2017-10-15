Subscribe
    NassauLong Island

    Plainview Water District trying to find what’s causing leaks

    Updated
    By  emily.dooley@newsday.com

    Marsha and Joe Elowsky of Plainview had to

    Marsha and Joe Elowsky of Plainview had to have redo their upstairs bathroom and much of their kitchen because of a leaky pipe in the bathroom. Four more leaks hit their basement. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    The Plainview Water District is investigating why copper pipes are springing pinhole leaks that have flooded basements, bathrooms and kitchens in homes throughout the system, which serves 34,000 people.

    Nearly 15 percent of customers in the district have reported the leaks, which can cause thousands of dollars in damage and lead to lengthy and complicated repairs.

    The cause is a mystery,...

