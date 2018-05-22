TODAY'S PAPER
Pilot headed to Farmingdale killed in Virginia crash, officials say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Federal transportation officials said a man flying a plane to Republic Airport early Tuesday was killed after his small aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The 7:30 a.m. crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport was being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, said Terry Williams, an NTSB spokesman.

Williams said he could not provide details about the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, but the plane was headed for Republic Airport in Farmingdale, he added.

Williams said an NTSB investigator was on scene shortly after the crash and that officials would release a preliminary report in about a week.

Officials from the FAA and Virginia State Police could not be reached for comment.

