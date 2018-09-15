Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

LI doctor, wife killed in plane crash in Massachusetts, officials say

Dr. L. Michael Graver, chief of adult cardiac surgery at North Shore University Hospital, and Jodi Cohen of Manhasset were killed Saturday morning when their single-engine plane crashed in Woburn, authorities said.

Emergency responders at the site of a single-engine

Emergency responders at the site of a single-engine plane crash in Woburn, Massachusetts on Saturday. Dr. Michael Graver and his wife, Jodi Cohen, of Manhasset were killed in the crash. Photo Credit: AP/Nicolaus Czarnecki

By Robert Brodsky and Khristopher J. Brooks robert.brodsky@newsday.com, khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A prominent cardiac surgeon at North Shore University Hospital and his wife were killed Saturday when their single-engine plane crashed behind a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, authorities said,

Dr. L. Michael Graver, 65, the chief of adult cardiac surgery at North Shore, and his wife, Jodi Cohen, 55, both of Manhasset, were killed shortly before 11 a.m. when the aircraft crashed in a wooded area on Minchin Drive, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Cohen was a Douglas Elliman real estate agent.

Graver, who authorities described as an experienced pilot, was flying at the time of the crash, Ryan said at an afternoon news conference.

The 2006 Columbia Aircraft LC41 departed Republic Airport in Farmingdale around 9:30 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts just after 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

Woburn police began receiving 911 calls regarding a plane crash shortly after 11 a.m., Ryan said. 

Responders located the bodies of the Graver, who owned the plane, and Cohen, about four miles from the Hanscom Field. No one on the ground was hurt and no homes in the area were damaged.

No criminality is suspected, Ryan said.

"The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident," the FAA said in a statement.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police, Woburn police and fire departments, FAA, NTSB and the Aeronautics Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are all investigating the crash, officials said.

Cohen was a certified public accountant and a Long Island native who started her own company, Ask Jodi First, in 2013. 

Graver, a practicing surgeon for more than 40 years, specialized in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery and was a part-time professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University, records show.

Earlier this year, Graver was recognized as one of four cardiothoracic surgeons statewide with the lowest mortality rates among his patients compared with more than 140 cardiac surgeons evaluated statewide.

"Mike was an outstanding surgeon and a great guy,"  said Dr. Alan Hartman, senior vice president of Northwell Health’s cardiothoracic services. North Shore University Hospital is part of the Northwell Health system.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Freddy Cuevas at the State of the Union Police probe circumstances of Evelyn Rodriguez's death
Ray Rickman, who turned 90 earlier this month, Birthday rides on the Cyclone for LI man, 90 
Adwoa Lewis of Baldwin was charged with making Cops: LIer made up pro-Trump vandalism story
A dragon boat race team paddles to the Over 30 teams race in LI Dragon Boat festival
Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas, LIers mourn Evelyn Rodriguez: 'Our warrior's gone'
Lamin Dawo was charged with assault, Nassau County Cops: Man struck officer, tried to take his weapon