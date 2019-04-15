This story was reported by Rachelle Blidner, Stefanie Dazio, Chau Lam and Deon J. Hampton.

Three people onboard a single-engine plane emerged virtually unscathed after the plane crashed into a Valley Stream neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said. No one on the ground was hurt.

The rented plane ran out of fuel and clipped a church before getting tangled in power lines and coming to a stop just feet from a home's front door, officials said. The disoriented pilot was flying in thick fog at the time.

With a wheel caught on sagging power lines, the plane rested at an extreme angle for hours overnight. By Monday morning, the plane had been removed from the wires and was back on its wheels on the yard of the house.

The three people onboard, all from Flushing, Queens, climbed out of the intact Cessna with minor injuries, officials said, and there were no injuries on the ground. The three were associated with a flight school at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

On Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream, the site of the crash, neighbors stopped by to survey the scene on Monday morning. They had to see it for themselves from the other side of a police cordon.

Kenneeda Taylor-Sidberry, who lives a few houses away on Clarendon Drive, was inside her home when the plane crashed around 10:15 p.m.

“It was a loud boom. Then all the power went off,” Taylor-Sidberry said Monday morning. “Everyone opened their doors to see what was going on. Then people started yelling a plane crashed. And then we came over and just saw the plane hanging here.”

She said she saw three people from the plane sitting on the curb across the street from where the plane landed.

“I think they were in shock, really,” said Taylor-Sidberry, who has lived there for 12 years and never seen anything like it before.

The incredible thing, she said, was that no one was harmed.

“Nobody on the ground was hurt. The three people, they walked away,” Taylor-Sidberry said. “Thank God for that.”

Kathy Gusmerotti, who lives about 10 minutes away in North Valley Stream, was also among the onlookers.

“It is just surreal. I can’t believe it,” said Gusmerotti, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years. “It’s chilling. It could be my house.”

Living just a few miles from Kennedy Airport in Queens, Gusmerotti said she worries constantly that a jumbo jet will fall out of the sky and land on her house.

“They come so close, sometimes they shake the house, sometimes you could feel the tremors,” Gusmerotti said.

One woman who lives nearby said her house lost power immediately after the plane went down. She said she was told that her power should return “anytime now.”

PSEG Long Island workers were on the block. About two dozen houses were without power as a result of the crash, officials said Sunday night. PSEG listed about 26 customers affected in the area its online map after 10 a.m.

The plane originated from Republic, had flown to upstate Niagara and was returning to Republic, Ryder said. He identified the pilot as Dongl Kim, 27, and the passengers as Hung Joo-Na, 29, and Jung Woo, 26. He said the plane had been rented at Republic.

Valley Stream Fire Chief Jason Croak said that just after 10 p.m., the aircraft made four attempts to land at Republic but the pilot became disoriented and missed each time due to dense fog. The plane was then redirected to Kennedy Airport but the pilot became disoriented again and the aircraft eventually ran out of fuel, officials said.

It clipped the roof of Hillside Avenue's Revival Outreach Ministries and glided into power lines above the front yard of the home a block away on Clarendon Drive, officials said.

“We heard Armageddon,” neighbor Tim Andrews said Sunday night. “I came out and I couldn’t believe what I saw. It was unbelievable … it’s so close to the house.”

Police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said the wires stopped the plane from striking the home.

When first responders arrived, the pilot and passengers had safely made it clear of the plane and appeared uninjured while sitting on the sidewalk, Ryder said. They were taken to a hospital.

There was a dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service at the time of the crash. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Republic Airport was reporting fog, winds from the south of 9 mph and visibility of a quarter-mile. For Kennedy, there were southerly winds of 15 mph and visibility of just an eighth of a mile. Fog is considered dense when it results in quarter-mile visibility or less, said Faye Morrone, a weather service meteorologist in Upton.

The plane's tail number is registered to an owner in West Babylon. LeBrun said the plane had been rented from the Danny Waizman flight school and aircraft rental service at Republic.

“I’m just so glad nobody’s been hurt," said Cat Andrews, Andrews' wife. "What’s the odds, a plane comes down on a residential street … and nobody’s hurt … so lucky.

“I’m giddy from it,” she said. “Look, it’s a 2.5-feet clearance on the ground, it would’ve been smithereens if it hit the ground.”

“Obviously, a plane crash in Valley Stream is always a possibility,” Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare said. “Thankfully, it appears that there are no serious injuries or major property damage. We will await the findings of the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] before speculating on the incident, but clearly, the fog and weather/visibility could have played a role. This is a first for me in my 57 years in the village.”