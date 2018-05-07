Plastic bags at Nassau County checkout aisles would be subject to a minimum 5-cent fee under a bill backed by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the Democratic legislative minority that mirrors a new law in Suffolk County.

The bill, introduced Monday morning by Legis. Debra Mule (D-Freeport), targets the single-use carryout plastic bags in an effort to encourage shoppers to bring reusable bags to stores. The law would take effect Jan. 31, 2019.

Curran said she supports the bill “wholeheartedly.” “We have a chance now to begin to reduce the amount of garbage going into the ocean,” she said at a news conference on the steps of the county’s legislative and executive building on Franklin Avenue.

“The truth is, change is often challenging and this will require an adjustment in thinking,” Mule said, citing similar policies in Suffolk County, the City of Long Beach, and the Village of Sea Cliff.

“As legislators we can effectuate this change,” said Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview). “This is not political. This is environmental.”

Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) urged the presiding officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) to give the bill a hearing.

A spokesman for the GOP legislative majority did not immediately provide comment.

At the news conference, environmentalists held signs, and one woman wore a dress made up of 500 shopping bags. “Groovy Solution to Minimize Pollution? Bring your own Bag,” read one.

Municipal leaders and environmentalists say that plastic bags are harmful to local waterways, get stuck in trees, and endanger wildlife.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the nonprofit Citizens Campaign for the Environment, based in Farmingdale, said the legislation would create a “unified policy on disposable bags” across Long Island.

Last month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed a statewide ban on single-use bags.

Mule said there would be some exemptions, such as thin bags for meat and produce; newspaper bags; and dry cleaning bags.