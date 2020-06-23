A Mount Sinai podiatrist was arrested Tuesday and charged with forcibly touching a 42-year-old patient back in March, Nassau police said.

Mark Gresser, 62, of Orange Court, is accused of touching the woman on March 10 at his office at the New York College of Health Professionals on West Jericho Turnpike in Muttontown, authorities said.

Following an investigation, Gresser was arrested without incident Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of forcible touching. He was arraigned Tuesday in Mineola and released on his own recognizance.

John Kern, Gresser's Southampton-based defense attorney, said his client "vehemently denies all charges."

Gresser is due back in court on Aug. 11.

Detectives from the Second Squad said anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Gresser to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.