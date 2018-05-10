Firefighters from at least three Nassau County departments battled a blaze that destroyed part of a home Wednesday night in Point Lookout, police and fire officials said.

Nassau fire officials said a 911 call reporting the fire on Mineola Avenue was received at about 8 p.m. Firefighters from Point Lookout-Lido, Long Beach and Island Park responded to the scene. The block is the easternmost on the barrier island.

Nassau police said the fire was of unknown origin and was under investigation, but that no injuries were reported.

Additional details were not available.