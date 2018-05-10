TODAY'S PAPER
3 departments fight Point Lookout house fire, officials say

Firefighters respond to a blaze Wednesday night at

Firefighters respond to a blaze Wednesday night at a home on Mineola Avenue in Point Lookout. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from at least three Nassau County departments battled a blaze that destroyed part of a home Wednesday night in Point Lookout, police and fire officials said.

Nassau fire officials said a 911 call reporting the fire on Mineola Avenue was received at about 8 p.m. Firefighters from Point Lookout-Lido, Long Beach and Island Park responded to the scene. The block is the easternmost on the barrier island.

Nassau police said the fire was of unknown origin and was under investigation, but that no injuries were reported.

Additional details were not available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

