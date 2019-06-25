Canvas chairs and beach umbrellas will be available for rent at Point Lookout Town Beach, Lido Beach and Lido West as part of an agreement of Hempstead Town and a local business.

Beachgoers can rent chairs for $14 each, umbrellas for $17 each, or a package option for $40. Umbrellas will be set up by staff, officials said.

The town has partnered with and received an initial $5,000 payment for an agreement with Long Beach-based supplier Beach Comfort. The town will receive a percentage of all rental sales at the end of the summer, and the money will be used to upgrade beach facilities, officials said.

“We want every visitor to feel like they are on vacation and can enjoy a relaxed approach to a day-at-the-beach,” Beach Comfort owner Brian Berkery said in a statement.