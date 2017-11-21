A 19-year-old woman killed earlier this month when a car crashed into a house in Plainview has been identified as Shakira Garcia of Westbury, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Three others, who police have not identified, were also injured when the 2004 Acura crashed into the house on Round Swamp Road at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Garcia was a passenger in the car, police said.

According to detectives, the crash happened when the car, traveling east, left the road while traveling around a curve and struck the home.

Police said Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupants were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the occupants of the home, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.