TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Police: Car into house crash victim identified as Westbury woman

Shakira Garcia, 19, was killed when the car she was in slammed into a home on Round Swamp Road, police say.

Shakira Garcia, 19, was killed when the car

Shakira Garcia, 19, was killed when the car she was in hit a house on Nov. 12, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A 19-year-old woman killed earlier this month when a car crashed into a house in Plainview has been identified as Shakira Garcia of Westbury, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Three others, who police have not identified, were also injured when the 2004 Acura crashed into the house on Round Swamp Road at 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Garcia was a passenger in the car, police said.

According to detectives, the crash happened when the car, traveling east, left the road while traveling around a curve and struck the home.

Police said Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene and the other occupants were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. There were no injuries to the occupants of the home, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Mancinelli, 58, of Seaford, was charged with Cops: Man drove while impaired by drugs
Pamela Caruso, 59, was charged with animal cruelty, SPCA: LIer allowed dog to be ‘brutally attacked’
Jesse Friedman attends a hearing at State Appeals NY top court gives Jesse Friedman partial victory
The scene of a one-car crash in Cedarhurst Cops: 2 passengers seriously hurt in DWI crash
Paula Janis, left, and Carole Demas with Sherlock ‘Magic Garden’ returns to LI stage
President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State 1600: ‘Fire and fury’ for N. Korea on a longer fuse
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE