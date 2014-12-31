Police: Man stole jewelry, coins from woman's Flower Hill home

Nassau County police are searching for a man who burglarized an elderly woman's home on Wednesday morning in Flower Hill.

Police said the woman heard the sliding glass door shatter at her home on Center Drive about 10:30 a.m. and saw a large tan SUV in her driveway.

She saw a man in his 20s dressed in black and carrying a bag to the SUV before speeding away on Center Drive.

The woman said the man stole jewelry and coins from her home.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.